Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Forest Cemetery
Knoxville - On June 14, 2019, beloved daughter and sister, Jo Ann Flanagan went to heaven to be with Jesus, her mother and all her loving animals.

Jo Ann was born in Richmond, Virginia on June 13th, 1945. She was raised in Huntington, West Virginia and graduated from Marshall University with a degree in Zoology. Jo Ann loved to stay in the country with her grandmothers in Virginia. She loved her cats, her horse "Cira", gardening in her little 'sanctuary", her bible study group and her '73 V.W. convertible.

Jo Ann is survived by her father Jim Flanagan and sister Maureen Flanagan. The family wishes to extend a very special thank-you to her very special friend Sister Pat Lanham who took loving care of her. Also a special thank you to Marti, Lina and all the neighbors who brought food and did lawn care. Also a thank you her bible study group for their prayers. A special thank you to the hospice nurses and Debbie with Actikare. The family feels they were blessed for having these people in their lives. Thank you to all that touched her life.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday June 19th at 11:00 am for a graveside service at Pleasant Forest Cemetery with Rev. Cliff Amos officiating.

In Lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations in Jo Ann's name to Feral Feline Friends of East Tennessee, P.O Box 32121, Knoxville, TN 37930-2121
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 18, 2019
