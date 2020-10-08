Jo Ann Keener
Seymour - Jo Ann Keener, age 87, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was a member of Union Valley Missionary Baptist Church and was retired from U.T. State Testing Office. Jo Ann's passions included gardening, reading The Bible, quilting, and canning. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Keener; infant daughter, Kawana Ree Keener; and parents, Joe and Liddie Reed.
Her survivors include: son, Robert Lee Keener II (Amy K.); daughter, Patti Keener Antonicelli (Jeffrey); adored grandson, Robert (Reed) Keener, and soon to be, Demi Ann (Akin) Keener; special cousins, Kent and Donna Akins; and numerous family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Union Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 855 Union Valley Church Rd, Seymour, TN 37865.
Family and friends will meet 2 PM Sunday at Boyd's Creek Cemetery for graveside services and interment with Pastor Kevin Thacker officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
)