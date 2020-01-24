|
Jo Ann Moffatt Parker
Knoxville - Jo Ann Moffatt Parker died peacefully on January 23, 2020 with her daughter, Nancy Parker Tice, by her side. She was born in Memphis, TN on April 8, 1941 to Willard Hampton "Bud" Moffatt and Ann Hackett Moffatt. She attended St. Agnes Academy before leaving to attend college at Loretto Heights in Colorado. After meeting William Marshall Parker while he was in dental school, they married in 1962 and moved to El Paso, Texas where she completed her college degree from the University of Texas, El Paso. After returning to Knoxville, she taught school before their only child, Nancy, was born.
Jo Ann spent her career serving the community in many professional development capacities. She retired from Helen Ross McNabb as Major Gifts Officer, the culmination of nearly 40 years of serving the organization on the board and as board president. Previously, for 15 years she was the Director of Development at Baptist Health System Foundation where she was instrumental in the growth of the Foundation and raised millions of dollars to provide community benefit in 17 counties in East Tennessee. Jo Ann was also the Executive Director of the Dropout Task Force, where she worked to establish programs to address the issue of dropouts at the elementary, middle and high school levels as well as establishing the Center School where high school dropouts could earn a high school diploma. She coordinated a successful capital campaign for the Salvation Army that raised funds for the Center of Hope on Broadway.
Jo Ann was a committed community volunteer. She served on the boards of the Mental Health Association, Junior League of Knoxville, Helen Ross McNabb Center, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, United Way, National Embryo Donation Center, and the Association of Fundraising Professionals. She was also a valued member of the National Association of Healthcare Philanthropy. She is a graduate of Leadership Knoxville's Class of 1997, and was a founder of the Women's Fund of East Tennessee. In 2016, she received the George Archer Outstanding Service Award from the Salvation Army.
In her spare time, Jo Ann loved gardening, spending time with her grandsons, relaxing at Watts Bar Lake, and having many adventures with Marshall on their vintage houseboat The Redbird and in their Cessna 206.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Marshall. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Nancy, her husband Paul and their sons John Parker, Eric and Daniel of St. Louis, Missouri. She also is survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joe and Ann Parker and their children Lisa Ward, Julie Sterchi and Trey Parker; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Pete and Diane Parker and their daughter Katheryn Shepard; and sixteen great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her many cherished friends.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 W. Vine Ave. Knoxville, TN 37902, on Friday, January 31 at 10:30 am with burial to follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Helen Ross McNabb Foundation, 201 West Springdale Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, 2020