Jo Anna "Jo" McElroy Yarbro
Knoxville, TN
Jo Anna "Jo" McElroy Yarbro went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.
Born November 22, 1934, in Little Rock, Arkansas, she was preceded in death by her father and mother, Russell H. and Faye McElroy; and is survived by her sisters Gwen (Bill, deceased) Burke and Jeanne (Perry) Robinson; daughters Jeannine Buckenmyer and Angie (Harold) Cannon; grandchildren Lindsey (Brent Fagg) Dougherty, Lauren (Seth) Dahl, Brian Dougherty, Crissy (Shane) Glarrow, Jessica (Cody) James, and William Buckenmyer; great grandchildren Brooklyn, August, and Aero Dahl; Chloe and Jaxson James; Grayson and Brie Dougherty; and Ada Glarrow; a host of
nephews and nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews; dear friends of long acquaintance; and her beloved dog, Petey.
Jo lived in Knoxville for over 70 years, having moved here as a child and attended the Currier School on Northshore Drive, where her mother was a teacher. Later, her family moved to Colombia, South America, because of her father's work. She always looked back on her Colombian years fondly. She attended high school in Jackson, MS, and Montreat, NC, and as an adult worked and lived in Chula Vista, CA; Atlanta; and New Port Richey, FL; but she always came back to Knoxville.
Jo received a bachelor's degree in fine art from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. One of her art professors expressed great dismay when he learned that, upon her matriculation, Jo was to marry Orlan Yarbro, a chemical engineer who was
getting training in the then-new field of nuclear engineering in Oak Ridge, and she planned to become a housewife and mother. It was "a waste of her talent" the prof admonished her. She did it anyway but continued to paint and produce beautiful artwork throughout her life, though not professionally.
Like most housewives of those times, while her girls were young, Jo played copious amounts of bridge and got involved in volunteer activities outside the home, most memorably giving her time to the local Girl Scout Council.
During most of the 1970s, Jo worked as a radiological medical transcriptionist at Eastern State Psychiatric Hospital. Around 1980, she went to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and did medical transcription in the radiology department there until she retired in the late 90s.
Jo loved to travel and see unique parts of our world and especially enjoyed traveling with family members. However, Jo's greatest legacy is the love she showered on her family, and how she accepted everyone she came in contact with just the way they were, even when she may have just met them. Jo was always herself and never presented herself under false pretenses. She spoke her mind-take it or leave it-but was open-minded and always wanted to hear others' opinions.
Listening to Jo spin a tale was a delight, as she was especially known for peppering her stories with expressions that were peculiar to Appalachia or with "colorful" language. She was a student of Ralph Waldo Emerson's works and could quote the philosopher at length. A conversation with Jo was always enlightening, entertaining, and perhaps a little piquant.
A private family Celebration of Life was held on Monday, April 15.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt
appreciation to the Covenant Parkwest staff and doctors who took
remarkable care of Jo and her family during her illness, as well as the numerous friends who have loved our family so well during this time.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2019