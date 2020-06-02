Jo Bailey
Knoxville - Rhonda "Jo" Bailey - age 63 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was a member of Loveland Baptist Church. Jo was a loving wife and the best mom a son could ever have. She loved her animals, birds and flowers. Preceded in death by her mother, Ella Hightower; grandmother, Verna Clonce; cousin, Tim Clonce; uncle, Leon Clonce; father-in-law, George H. Bailey; and mother-in-law, Junav Bailey. Survived by husband, Joe Bailey; son, Gabe Dalton; father, Joseph "Boo" Hightower; sister, Sondra Helm; brother, Philip (Cathy) Hightower; loving "Grammie" to grandchildren, Molly, Ella, and Julia Dalton; and sister-in-law, Jennifer Stalans. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Brandon Blair and Rev. Mike Lee officiating. Live-streaming of the funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 2:00 PM on Friday at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Roseberry Cemetery for the interment. Pallbearers: Wesley Beckner, Wesley Stalans, John Michael Stalans, Greg Phillips, Jake Phillips, and James Day. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.bridgesfuneralhome.com .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.