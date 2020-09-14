Jo McDowell Freeman
Knoxville - Jo McDowell Freeman, age 86 of West Knoxville (formally of Rhea County, TN) passed away peacefully at 3:50 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with her children by her side. She was of the Baptist faith. She was retired from the VA with the Alvin C. York Medical Center, Murfreesboro, TN. Preceded in death by husband Harold (Bob) Freeman, along with her parents and siblings. Survivors: daughter Kathy (Cindy) Freeman; son Bob (Kim) Freeman; numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life Service for family on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Concord Baptist Church, Evensville, TN. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Nashville National Cemetery, Madison, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
) Chapter 24 at 2600 Holbrook Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mynattfh.com
.