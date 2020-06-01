Joan Barth Brink
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Barth Brink

Joan Barth Brink passed away on May 31, 2020 of natural causes in Peoria, Az. Joan was born in Cincinnati, OH. After marrying a U.S. sailor, she traveled extensively, setting up homes in Virginia, Morocco, California, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Arizona. She is survived by her daughter, Sr. Laurie Brink, O.P. of Chicago; son, TSgt (Ret) Bradly Brink and daughter-in-law, Mercedes Brink of Peoria, AZ; and granddaughter, Tanya Brink of Manchester, GB. She was the delight of her husband, Bradly Brink Sr (RIP, 2008) and a dear friend to Robert Coyne (RIP 2015). She enjoyed her friends and was never at a loss for words, though she seldom remembered the punchline of a joke! A graduate of Western Hills High School in Cincinnati, OH, she remained life-long friends with those from her childhood. Managing family and career, Joan worked in various capacities in retail and later served as the receptionist for Sacred Heart Cathedral in Knoxville, TN. Before her marriage and family, Joan had aspirations of a career in music, which was her life-long love. She sang in the Sacred Heart Cathedral Choir where she was often a soloist. Later she was a member of All Saints Parish before relocating to be near her son. Her family takes solace in their memories and their conviction that Joan has now joined her deceased family and husband at the Heavenly Banquet. Joan will be interred with her husband at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery after the pandemic.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved