Joan Barth Brink



Joan Barth Brink passed away on May 31, 2020 of natural causes in Peoria, Az. Joan was born in Cincinnati, OH. After marrying a U.S. sailor, she traveled extensively, setting up homes in Virginia, Morocco, California, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Arizona. She is survived by her daughter, Sr. Laurie Brink, O.P. of Chicago; son, TSgt (Ret) Bradly Brink and daughter-in-law, Mercedes Brink of Peoria, AZ; and granddaughter, Tanya Brink of Manchester, GB. She was the delight of her husband, Bradly Brink Sr (RIP, 2008) and a dear friend to Robert Coyne (RIP 2015). She enjoyed her friends and was never at a loss for words, though she seldom remembered the punchline of a joke! A graduate of Western Hills High School in Cincinnati, OH, she remained life-long friends with those from her childhood. Managing family and career, Joan worked in various capacities in retail and later served as the receptionist for Sacred Heart Cathedral in Knoxville, TN. Before her marriage and family, Joan had aspirations of a career in music, which was her life-long love. She sang in the Sacred Heart Cathedral Choir where she was often a soloist. Later she was a member of All Saints Parish before relocating to be near her son. Her family takes solace in their memories and their conviction that Joan has now joined her deceased family and husband at the Heavenly Banquet. Joan will be interred with her husband at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery after the pandemic.









