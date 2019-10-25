|
Joan Cunningham
Knoxville - Joan E. French Cunningham ("Jo", "Jo Jo", "Grammy Jo Jo") age 83 of Knoxville, passed away October 23, 2019 at Holston Health and Rehab. She was retired from Sea Ray Boats and was one of the first people they hired when they opened in Knoxville. Joan was a Christian and a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. She was the best momma, sister, "Grammy" and friend that anyone could ever have asked for. Jo wouldn't want us to be sad. She is now with our Lord and with our daddy and family. We are certain there is a "Shin Dig" with the Tripp's going on right now. Just remember, raise your glass to Jo Jo! She would have wanted it that way!
Jo was an avid sports fan, especially THE VOLS! She never missed any Vol Game. We will miss her dearly. Our momma and daddy's saying to us our entire life was: "Night, See you tomorrow, I love you" We won't see you tomorrow momma, but we will see you one day! Preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents, Clarence and Louise French; In-laws, Harold and Sara Cunningham; brother, Jack; sister, Patsy.
Survived by her children, Jeff and wife Sherry, Michelle and husband Wes Cooper, Steven and wife Kim; her precious grandbabies, Kiersey, Haley, Thomas, Chloe, Kaden, Adrionna and Ashley; her sisters, who were everything to her, Connie and David ("you too David") Marlow, Vickie Ellison, Renie and David Hardin and Becky French; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; very special aunt, Betty Tripp Manes, who she enjoyed talking to. She will be missed by her furbaby, Buddy.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all of the people who took care of her at UT Medical Center, Holston and Amedisys Hospice. We really appreciate everything you did for our momma. There will be a graveside service for family and friends on Saturday, November 2nd, at 1pm at Berry Highland South Cemetery. Charlie McNutt will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Welcome Home, P.O. Box 4247, Chattanooga, TN 37405 or visit their website at www.welcomehomeofchattanooga.org Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Berry Highland South
9010 E. Simpson Road
Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019