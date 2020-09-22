Joan Elaine Smith
Knoxville - Joan Elaine Smith, age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, September 20, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's and dementia.
Joan was born to Frank Byrd and Joanna Lane Byrd on September 26, 1936 in Sevierville, Tennessee. As a child, Joan excelled in school, but enjoyed nothing more than living and playing on her family's farm. In 1955, Joan graduated from Sevier County High School and was honored by students and faculty with the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. This award was given to a student who exemplified citizenship, leadership, and patriotism. After high school, Joan attended Draughon Junior College of Business in Knoxville, Tennessee and ultimately took a position at Mutual Insurance Agency, where she worked for over 30 years until her retirement.
Joan married Alvin Edward Smith, a United States Army veteran, on May 28, 1960. They were married for 42 years, during which time they welcomed one child, Alvin Edward Smith Jr., born October 24, 1963.
Joan was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was also an avid sewer and enjoyed making and giving away hand-stitched quilts for many years.
Joan was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Joanna Byrd; husband, Alvin Edward Smith Sr.; brothers, Von and Carl Byrd; brothers-in-law, Fred Smith, Jake Smith (Irene), Marshall Smith (Ruth), Howard Smith, Clarence Smith (Mary Helen); and sisters-in-law, Ella Mae Newcomb (Jack) and Clara Pate (Bill).
She is survived by her son, Alvin Edward Smith Jr.; daughter-in-law, Leslie Anne Smith; grandchildren, Corey Edward Smith and Emily Elizabeth Smith; brother, Gene Byrd (Kay); and sisters-in-law, Gladys Smith, Maralyn Byrd, and Lorene Byrd. Joan is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other dear friends and family.
Family and friends will gather 11am Saturday at Piney Grove Cemetery for graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joan E. Smith to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.