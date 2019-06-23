|
Joan Hardwick
Tellico Village Loudon - On June 15, 2019, Joan was welcomed into God's care as a good and faithful servant. Joan was a member of the Community Church at Tellico Village.
Joan was employed as an accountant much of her adult life. She was a talented seamstress and crafter. Later in life, she enjoyed volunteering at the church, at The Good Samaritan Center, and as a Steven Minister. She was also a member of the church prayer shawl committee.
She will be missed by her children Steven (JoEllen) Hardwick, Lloyd (Nicole) Hardwick, Robin (Jim) Zang and Joan's brother Hal (Pat) Hildebrand. Her surviving grandchildren include Jeremy (Julie) Hardwick, Andrew (Jodi) Hardwick, Jaclyn (Paul) Hardwick, James Hardwick, Ryan Hardwick, Lindsey Hardwick, Laura (Amir) Marmar and her great-grandchildren Brayden, Logan, Adelynn, Violet and Levi. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is united in heaven with her husband of 55 years, James Hardwick, her parents Mary and Harry, her brother, David, her sister, Nancy and her first born baby, Billy.
The family would like to express appreciation and thanks to Grace Home Care Manor for taking care of Joan through her final days. Words cannot describe how thankful we are for our "Angel on Earth", Beverly.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Founders Chapel at The Community Church at Tellico Village. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Community Church at Tellico Village.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019