Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
John Sevier
Joan Harrell Gann Obituary
Joan Harrell Gann

Knoxville - Joan Harrell Gann- age 83, of Mascot passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Joan loved her church family at Rutledge Pike Baptist Church where she served on the fellowship committee with best friend, Della Mae Chandler. She is preceded in death by parents, Alvin "Buck" and Georgia Harrell; husband, Robert Milton Gann; son, Bobby Gann Jr; sister, Margaret Harrell Witt. Joan is survived by son, Wayne (Peggy) Dale Ray; daughters, Sharon (Bobby) Cable, Cindy Gann Coday; and Aimee (Doyle) McDaniel; siblings, Jim (Lena) Harrell, Connie ( Carol) Harrell, Buddy (Teresa) Harrell, and Sandra Harrell. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00PM - 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a service to follow at 7:00PM with Pastor Dustin Copeland officiating. Family and friends will gather at 9:15AM Friday, November 8, 2019 for a 9:30AM Service at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
