Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Knoxville - Joan Maysey , 87, joined her brothers and sisters in the heavenly choir on October 1, 2019. She was the last living child of James Abraham Garfield Loy and Zola Troxler Loy. She was preceded in death by her siblings Ethel Loy, Harley Loy, Fred Loy, Dolphia Derryberry, Carl Loy, Pearl Snodderly, John Brown Loy, Bert Loy, Glenn Loy and June Whitaker. She was also preceded in death by her husband Arlie Maysey who died much too soon in 1956.

Joan graduated from Farragut High School. She worked for Farm Bureau Insurance for over 40 years in the claims office. She loved music and singing. She always enjoyed getting together with her extended family for cookouts and picnics. She also loved watching University of Tennessee sports on television. She was a delight to everyone who met her with her joyful and outgoing personality.

The family would like to thank DaVita Dialysis Center - Campbell Station for their excellent care for the past three years, especially Matthew and Melissa. We would also like to thank her driver and helper Jeannette George for her compassion and care.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 6:30 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel on Monday, October 14, 2019 with the Funeral Service to follow. Interment will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery on Tuesday, October 15 at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019
