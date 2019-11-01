Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gillespie Ave Baptist Church
1701 Gillespie Ave
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Gillespie Ave Baptist Church
1701 Gillespie Ave
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Earl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Nichols Sharp Earl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Nichols Sharp Earl Obituary
Joan Nichols Sharp Earl

Knoxville - Joan Nichols Sharp Earl age 85 left this life Friday, November 1, 2019, to receive her faith made sight, the eternal embrace of her Lord Jesus Christ, who honored her final prayer at the end of a long goodbye. Joan was born in Monterey, TN on August 8, 1934. She received her R.N. degree with the last class of the old Knoxville General Hospital. In 1956 she wed Robert R. Sharp, serving with him in Baptist pastorates until his passing in April of 1993. They are survived by all the family they raised: 3 sons, Tim (Cindy), Steve (Stacy), Stan (Ginger), and 1 daughter, Elaine (Don); 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. In April of 2010 she married Dr. Charles D. Earl with whom she served until his retirement. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Joan's memory to Gillespie Ave Baptist Church Memorial Fund. A receiving of friends will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM with the funeral to follow at 7:00 PM at Gillespie Ave Baptist Church located at 1701 Gillespie Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 PM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 for a 1:00 PM graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery with her grandsons serving as pallbearers. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -