Joan Nichols Sharp Earl
Knoxville - Joan Nichols Sharp Earl age 85 left this life Friday, November 1, 2019, to receive her faith made sight, the eternal embrace of her Lord Jesus Christ, who honored her final prayer at the end of a long goodbye. Joan was born in Monterey, TN on August 8, 1934. She received her R.N. degree with the last class of the old Knoxville General Hospital. In 1956 she wed Robert R. Sharp, serving with him in Baptist pastorates until his passing in April of 1993. They are survived by all the family they raised: 3 sons, Tim (Cindy), Steve (Stacy), Stan (Ginger), and 1 daughter, Elaine (Don); 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. In April of 2010 she married Dr. Charles D. Earl with whom she served until his retirement. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Joan's memory to Gillespie Ave Baptist Church Memorial Fund. A receiving of friends will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM with the funeral to follow at 7:00 PM at Gillespie Ave Baptist Church located at 1701 Gillespie Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 PM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 for a 1:00 PM graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery with her grandsons serving as pallbearers. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019