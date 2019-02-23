|
Joan Patricia Hauber Austin
Strawberry Plains, TN
JOAN PATRICIA HAUBER AUSTIN, a long time resident of the Strawberry Plains, TN area went home to be with the Lord on February 20, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with leukemia. Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Joan was a member of Strawberry Plains United Methodist Church, and was a loved member of the community who had many friends and acquaintances. Joan attended the Manhattan School of Dentistry and retired from Fi-Shock. Preceded in death by George and Catherine Hauber, Leonard and Marie Austin, and her daughter, Joan Marie Austin Arrington. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gary Austin; her daughter, Jean Haynes; grandchildren, Trish Arrington (Ray Funk), Tyler Arrington, Kambria and Kaylin Haynes; great-grandchildren, Eli, Emily and Easton; siblings, James Hauber, Barbara (Jim) Hoadley, Thomas (Brenda) Hauber, Bonnie Jackson; and special friends, George and Alison Coleman, Joe and Tarri Lona. Visitation will be held at Strawberry Plains United Methodist Church from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019. Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Doug Jennings and Stacey Morgan officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning at Jefferson Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 a.m. graveside interment service. Pallbearers will be Tyler Arrington, Tom Hauber, Jim Hoadley, George Coleman, Ray Funk and Scott Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Strawberry Plains United Methodist Church and members of New Market Fire and Rescue. A special thanks to Fort Sanders Infusion Center, Thompson cancer Center, and the 8th floor nurses and staff at Fort Sanders and Dr. Laura Spranklin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Strawberry Plains United Methodist Church, 3173 West Old A.J. Highway, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871, or New Market Fire and Rescue, PO Box 118, New Market, TN 37820.
ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME IN JEFFERSON CITY, TN
865-475-3892
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019