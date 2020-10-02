Joan Porter Carter
Knoxville - Joan Porter Carter was made whole again through Jesus on September 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Joan was born on November 6, 1944, in Nashville, TN, and was raised there with her two sisters. She spent 20 years of her life in Advance, NC, with the love of her life, Leon Carter, and returned with him to Knoxville to be with her family in 2016. She was reunited in heaven with her parents, John and Mildred Porter, sister, Kathy Hill, and step son, Dax Carter. Her spirit will carry on through Leon, her children, Laura Schroeder [Nathan] and Trey Dickson [Cory], step son Jason [Jerry Alice], and grandchildren, Chase, Will, Maggie Lou Alice, Mary Elizabeth, Harper, Porter and Carter.
Joan was a graduate of the University of TN and had a long career serving people in various roles: Event Planner for the South East Region of the National Office Machine Dealers Association, Country Music Association, President of Davie County Chamber of Commerce, Town Manager of Bermuda Run, Public Relations Officer and Doctor Credentialing Officer for Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. She served as President of Rotary Club and was involved in many committees and volunteer organizations throughout her life.
Joan loved the Lord, her family and the Vols. Her smile and spirit were contagious and will be missed by anyone that had the privilege of knowing her. Family and friends will celebrate her life on Sunday, October 4th at 2pm, at the Grandview Pavilion in Maryville, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Harper's fundraiser for the Walk to End Alzheimers. ( https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2017/?px=17487813&pg=personal&fr_id=13839 ). Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, www.CremationByGrandview.com
