1/1
Joan Porter Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Porter Carter

Knoxville - Joan Porter Carter was made whole again through Jesus on September 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Joan was born on November 6, 1944, in Nashville, TN, and was raised there with her two sisters. She spent 20 years of her life in Advance, NC, with the love of her life, Leon Carter, and returned with him to Knoxville to be with her family in 2016. She was reunited in heaven with her parents, John and Mildred Porter, sister, Kathy Hill, and step son, Dax Carter. Her spirit will carry on through Leon, her children, Laura Schroeder [Nathan] and Trey Dickson [Cory], step son Jason [Jerry Alice], and grandchildren, Chase, Will, Maggie Lou Alice, Mary Elizabeth, Harper, Porter and Carter.

Joan was a graduate of the University of TN and had a long career serving people in various roles: Event Planner for the South East Region of the National Office Machine Dealers Association, Country Music Association, President of Davie County Chamber of Commerce, Town Manager of Bermuda Run, Public Relations Officer and Doctor Credentialing Officer for Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. She served as President of Rotary Club and was involved in many committees and volunteer organizations throughout her life.

Joan loved the Lord, her family and the Vols. Her smile and spirit were contagious and will be missed by anyone that had the privilege of knowing her. Family and friends will celebrate her life on Sunday, October 4th at 2pm, at the Grandview Pavilion in Maryville, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Harper's fundraiser for the Walk to End Alzheimers. ( https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2017/?px=17487813&pg=personal&fr_id=13839 ). Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, www.CremationByGrandview.com, 865-738-0244






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grandview Memorial Garden, Clinton
219 Longmire Rd
Clinton, TN 37716
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grandview Memorial Garden, Clinton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved