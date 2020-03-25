|
|
Joan Rae Hamblen Settle
Seymour - Joan Rae Hamblen Settle of Seymour, TN graduated to Heaven on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Asbury Place Nursing Home in Maryville, TN. She passed peacefully while sleeping in her chair just after eating her evening meal.
Joan was born in Miami, Florida, took piano lessons at the Miami Conservatory, was a delegate to Florida Girls' State, graduated high school a year early, and finished a double major in Bible and Psychology from Tennessee Temple College in 3 years. She married Robert Settle in 1957 and helped him start two churches: Hillview Baptist in Dalton, GA and Grace Baptist in Miami, FL. She also ministered as pastor's wife, church organist, and secretary at Tabernacle Baptist in Hickory, NC and Liberty Baptist in Pigeon Forge, TN. Her lifetime of church ministry began in childhood at age 12 when she accompanied congregational singing at the Church of the Brethren in Miami, FL, while her mother led the singing. A gifted teacher of the Scripture, she inspired many in her tutelage to mine the truth of God's Word for themselves, whether in youth classes or women's groups of all ages. She loved challenges always adding skills driven by necessity to her repertoire: a seamstress, crafter, musician, linguist, school teacher, counselor, seminarian.
Most amazing was her extraordinary ability to love others. She was utterly devoted to the churches her husband pastored, welcoming, touching, mentoring, consoling discipling. She loved her family passionately and was the glue that held them together. But greatest of all these is the fact that countless many, name the name of Jesus and will join her in heaven some day because she personally led them to the Savior. The driving force of her life was gratitude for her relationship with Jesus.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert E. Settle, her father, Thomas H. Hamblen, and her mother Elta N. Hamblen, and her brother Thomas Michael Hamblen.
She is survived by her children: R. Mark Settle(Irene), Westland, MI; Michel E. Settle(Sherri) Anderson, SC; Chris A. Settle(Lori) Sevierville, TN; Catherine S. Wachter( Bruce) Maryville, TN; Carrie S. Dyer(Derek) Harpers Ferry, WV; and J. Matthew Settle(Maria) Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Grandchildren: Mallie (Will) Plonk; Claire (John) Hirte; Jessica (Daniel)Warfield, Raechel(Jacob) Jacox,, James Settle, Jacob Wachter, Thomas Settle, Theresa(Gregg) Dupree, Houston Settle, Michelann Settle, Brandon Settle, Clifton Settle, Sarah Dyer, Robert Dyer, Joanie Dyer, Rebekah Settle, Patrick Dyer, Charlie Settle, Preston Settle, Cecily Dyer, Britta Dyer, Aven Settle, and Nalu Settle.
Great-Grandchildren: Alethia Plonk, Everly Plonk, Levi Dupree, Stevie Hirte, Luther Plonk, and Isaiah Dupree.
She is also survived of sisters-in-law Marianne Settle and Alice Hamblen as well as 10 nieces and 6 nephews.
The family wishes to profusely thank her care givers at Williamsburg Villas and especially at Asbury Place. The devoted and loving caregivers are too numerous to name here. But they know who they are and will forever be appreciated. THANK YOU!
In memoriam funds may be donated to her beloved church of 37 years, Liberty Baptist at 661 Wears Valley Road, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863 or at libertybaptistchurchonline.com . Flowers may also be sent if preferred to Atchley Funeral Home.
Due to the recommendation of the CDC for public gatherings a private service will be held. A memorial service will be held at some future date to be announced, either this summer or possibly Thanksgiving week. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020