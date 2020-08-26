Joan Rayburn
Knoxville - Joan Rayburn, age 88 of Knoxville, passed away on August 25, 2020. She is at rest in the arms of our heavenly father. Joan was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She belonged to various garden clubs and worked with various charities. She loved the Lord and her family. To know her was to love her. Her greatest passion beyond her church and family was gardening. To be passionate about gardening you must be both nurturing and patient…she was a beautiful example of each. Joan was preceded in death by her spouse, Thomas F. Rayburn and her mother, Mildred R. Qualls. Survived by her children; daughters, Judy Bedford, Carol McGaha; son, Thomas M. Rayburn; grandchildren, Kirsten Powell, Brad McGaha, Haley Powell, Jacob Powell, and Nick McGaha. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frontal Temporal Dementia Charity or Ft. Sander's Transitional Care Unit. Services will be private but condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37931