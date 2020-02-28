Services
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
Oliver Springs - Joan Howard Clemons Smith passed away at her Daughter Paige's home on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 with her family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Smith; parents, Orton J. and Pauline Howard; sisters, Janet Ballengee and Jewell Richards.

She is survived by daughters, Paige Bonchack and son in law Ken, Paula Quincy; son, Robert L. Clemons, Jr. (Bobby) wife Laura; stepson, Gordon Smith; grandchildren, Ryan and Kaitlyn Quincy, Abbigail and Madeline Clemons, Derek Smith; great grandchild, Ryker Smith.

"We loved her everyday and now we will miss her everyday."

A private interment will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of ?owers, memorial contributions can be made to the Children's Fund at Calvary Baptist Church, 163 N Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Smith family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020
