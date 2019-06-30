|
Joan Smith Meric
Tellico Village, Loudon - Joan Smith Meric of Tellico Village, Loudon, Tennessee, beloved wife of Albert L. Meric, Jr., with whom she celebrated 67 years of marriage on June 6th, passed away on June 27, 2019. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 28, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Sylvia and Joseph Thompson Smith. She attended the College of William & Mary and Newcomb College of Tulane University, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Louisiana State University, where she was elected to Kappa Delta Pi, an honor society in education. She taught in the public elementary schools of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana before moving to Fairfield, Connecticut in 1969. She was a resident of Fairfield for over 34 years, where she taught at Mill Hill and Timothy Dwight Schools. She received her Master of Arts Degree from Fairfield University in 1976. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, TN. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Meric is survived by a daughter, Linda Meric and her husband, Chuck Walker of Westminister, Colorado; son, Dr. Albert Louis Meric III and his wife, Dr. Janel Meric of Irvine, California; daughter, Dr. Susan Meric Taylor and her husband, Garry of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada; daughter, Sally Meric Coad and her husband, Warren of Philadelphia, Tennessee. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Brian Gregg, Steven and Kevin Gault, and Kelly Nicole Meric, and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2nd at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Lenoir City. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with Father Ray Powell officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Good Samaritan Center, 119 A Street, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, TN is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019