Joan Somerfield Vaughn
Knoxville - Joan Somerfield Vaughn slipped beyond the veil while comfortably at home, on February 17, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Knoxville, Tennessee. Known by most as Joanie, she was born in Flint, Michigan on December 1, 1932, the eldest daughter of Lloyd and Edna Gambill. There, she taught water safety and was an avid synchronized swimmer. She realized her childhood dream of living in a log cabin in the woods when she moved to Sevierville, Tennessee with then husband, Jack Somerfield, and their three children, in 1971. There Joanie expressed her love of gardening, goat husbandry, her love of fruits and herbs, and ultimately her grandchildren. After Jack's sudden passing in 1987, she went back to work with her son, Dan, at their family business, Wildwood Log Homes in Pigeon Forge. During that difficult period, it was Joanie's strong faith that enabled her to overcome her many challenges and establish her as the spiritual cornerstone of the family. Later, she met and married J.T. "Jay" Vaughn and built a new log home in south Knoxville. Their interests included dancing of all forms, golfing, traveling, and eating out, just to name a few. Joanie proudly volunteered for ten years as a line dancing teacher at the O'Connor Senior Center. She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Jack, second husband Jay, a sister, Carolyn, and a grandson, Sam Dawson. Joanie is survived by daughter Carrie Murray (David), daughter Susan Stoffle, and son Dan Somerfield (Shawn), seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter, and her beloved Sheltie, Gracie. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, 10:00am -11:00am at Berry Funeral Home,3704 Chapman Hwy., Knoxville, with a service to follow. Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike Knoxville, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:45pm for a 1:00pm graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joanie to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Greater Knoxville Chapter of Special Olympics, PO Box 70103 Knoxville, TN 37938. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020