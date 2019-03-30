Resources
Knoxville, TN

Joan Trowbridge Peck, age 80, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at home. She was born March 4, 1939 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Joan attended Lafollette High School and Carson Newman College. She was a member of Whitman Hollow Baptist and Central Baptist Bearden Church. Joan liked to read and loved the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. She loved seeing the wildflowers. Joan was preceded in death by parents, Virgil and Lexie Trowbridge, and brother, Ted Trowbridge. She is survived by husband, Ed Peck, and son, Bo and Michelle Peck, and grandchildren, Nathan, Laura, and Hannah. The family will be celebrating Joan's life privately. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 30, 2019
