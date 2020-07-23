1/
JoAnn Collins
Knoxville - JoAnn Collins, age 83, of Corryton passed away on Tuesday July 21, 2020. She was member of Corryton Church since 1974. Preceded in death by husband, Edward E. Lee Collins; parents, Floyd and Virgie Atkins; and brothers, Lee, Jerry, and Gale Atkins. She is survived by children, Tony (Priscilla) Collins, Tim (Karan) Collins, and Debra (Terry) Vittetoe; grandchildren, Timothy (T.J.) Collins, Matthew Collins, Lauran Collins, Justin Vittetoe, Riley Collins, and Jayde Vittetoe; sisters, Barbara Faubert and Pam Shipe; sisters-in-law, Bobbie Atkins, Genia Doane, and Irma Collins; brother-in-law, Richard Collins; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 9:00 am Thursday July 30, 2020, at Roseberry Cemetery with Rev. Mike Segers officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Shriner's Hospital (110 Conn Terrace

Lexington, KY 40508). Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 23 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Roseberry Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
July 24, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about my sweet friend JoAnn. Tony and Debra you will be in my prayers today and days to come. She was such a sweet person and she will be missed.
Shedelah Cleveland
Friend
