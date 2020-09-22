JoAnn DaltonKnoxville - JoAnn Dalton, age 83, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 21, 2020, when she awoke in Heaven and her faith became sight. She was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church in Corryton, where she joyfully worshipped for as long as she was physically able to attend. She was retired from First Tennessee Bank after 40 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elijah and Mary Dalton, and siblings, Jack Dalton, Rev. Shields Dalton, Frank Dalton, Lois Dalton Oglesby, Sallie Dalton Lett, Geneva Dalton Bell and Carson Dalton. She is survived by her sister and best friend, Faye Dalton of Corryton, special sister-in-law, Lorene Dalton of Corryton, brother-in-law, Richard Lett of Corryton, a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and legions of special friends from her church and from other walks of life. JoAnn's family would like to express special appreciation to Mara Goddard, who has provided loving care for JoAnn over the past weeks. Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, at Clear Springs Baptist Church in Corryton, with funeral service to follow with Dr. Jerry Vittatoe and Rev. Justin Pratt officiating. Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus, the family will be practicing social distancing and respectfully request that all who wish to attend the visitation wear a mask. The family only will meet at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, September 25 at the funeral home and will proceed in procession to Graveston Baptist Church Cemetery for a private graveside service and interment. Pallbearers are Michael Dalton, David Farmer, "Little" David Farmer, Daniel Bryant, Wayne Beeler, Jonathan Martin, Stephen Garrett and Joseph Tipton. Honorary pallbearers are Richard Lett, Mike Tipton, Tim Lennon, Billy Jordan, Aaron Yarnell, Stanley Oglesby, Gary Campbell and Chris Parker. Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City, is in charge of all arrangements.