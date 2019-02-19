|
Joann Davis
Mascot, TN
Joann Davis - 83, of Mascot, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 16, 2019. She was a lifetime member of Byerleys Chapel Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, with a kind and gentle spirit and a loving smile to give to all. Joann worked several years in the cafeteria at East Knox Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Bozeman and Pearl Hamilton; her loving grandfather, Tim Hamilton and special brother-in-law, Leonard Wolfenbarger and Darrell Black. She is survived by her loving spouse of 64 years, Bobby Davis; sons, Dwayne (Teresa) Davis and Kenny (Kristi) Davis; grandchildren, Courtney and Caleb Davis; sister, Pam Pilot; sisters-in-law, Debbie Wolfenbarger and Carolyn Black; brother-in-law, Donnie (Lisa) Davis; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm with a service to follow at 7 pm with Rev. Jimmy Dockins and Rev. Jerry Walton officiating. Family and friends will gather on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery at 10:45 am for an 11 am graveside service. Pallbearers will be Ernest Boling, Johnny Norton, Ray Haynes, Robbie Hamilton, Terry Hamilton and Shea Lebow. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019