JoAnn Estes
Knoxville - Jo Ann Estes, lovingly known as "Maw" of Knoxville, TN, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. She loved fishing, camping, road trips, her church family and granddaughter, Kendra. Jo Ann was Vice President and board member of Knoxville Pays It Forward and retired from First Tennessee Bank. She attended Piney Grove Baptist Church.
Jo Ann is preceded in death by parents, Frank Weigel and Vivian Payne; husband, Bill Estes, and son, Kenneth "Kenny" Parigin Jr. Left behind are her children, Kimberly Cantrell, Kara Lamb and Krista Morris; grandchildren, Jonathan, Chesney, Devan, Christopher, Chase, Nicolas, Blake, Zachary and Kendra; six great grandchildren; brothers, Ed, Joe, and Rick Weigel; six half brothers and sisters; as well as her fur babies, Abbey, Mogee and Django.
A Celebration of Jo Ann's Life will be held at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 2109 Piney Grove Road, Knoxville, on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 6:00p.m. The family will welcome friends from 4:00p.m. to 6:00p.m., with a Potluck to follow after the service. The family asks if you are attending the service to bring a hygiene product or cleaning product for KPIF emergency baskets, and monetary donations may be made in Jo Ann's memory to Knoxville Pays It Forward, 5400 Rutledge Pike Knoxville, TN 37924(www.KnoxvillePaysItForward.com). Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 12, 2019