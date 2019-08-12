Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:45 PM
Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Mascot, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Vance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann Irene Vance

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joann Irene Vance Obituary
Joann Irene Vance

Mascot - Joann Irene Vance -age 80 of Mascot, passed away on August 10, 2019. She was a lifelong and faithful member of Clear Springs Baptist Church in Mascot. Joann loved spending time with and cooking for her grandchildren and honorary grandchildren. Joann will be missed by many. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Paul W. Vance; and her parents, Wade and Hazel Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Joel) Drinnon; son, Mark (Jennifer) Vance; grandchildren, Riley Vance, Alexi Vance, and Makayla Vance; brother, Robert (Eva) Williams; sisters, Lucille (Charlie) McCarroll, and Nettie (Wayne) Lynch. She is also survived by many special nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and a host of family and friends. The family would also like to extend a special thanks for the excellent care provided by UT Hospice. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow with Pastor Allen England officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2:45 PM for a 3:00 PM graveside service on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Mascot. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now