Mascot - Joann Irene Vance -age 80 of Mascot, passed away on August 10, 2019. She was a lifelong and faithful member of Clear Springs Baptist Church in Mascot. Joann loved spending time with and cooking for her grandchildren and honorary grandchildren. Joann will be missed by many. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Paul W. Vance; and her parents, Wade and Hazel Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Joel) Drinnon; son, Mark (Jennifer) Vance; grandchildren, Riley Vance, Alexi Vance, and Makayla Vance; brother, Robert (Eva) Williams; sisters, Lucille (Charlie) McCarroll, and Nettie (Wayne) Lynch. She is also survived by many special nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and a host of family and friends. The family would also like to extend a special thanks for the excellent care provided by UT Hospice. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow with Pastor Allen England officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2:45 PM for a 3:00 PM graveside service on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Mascot. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019