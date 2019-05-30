Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
8:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Removal
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Cabbage Cemetery
Washburn, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Oxendine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann Nicely Oxendine


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joann Nicely Oxendine Obituary
Joann Nicely Oxendine

Luttrell, TN

Joann Nicely Oxendine-age 72 of Luttrell went home to be with the Lord Tuesday afternoon, May 28, 2019 at Beverly Park Place. She was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. She was born December 22, 1946 the daughter of the late Charles and Caltha "Bailey" Nicely; also preceded in death by husband, Rev. Walter Oxendine; daughter, Joyce Leann Oxendine; brothers, Sherman, Walter, Cecil, Lee Roy and Eugene Nicely; sisters, Beulah Williams, Shirley Ailor and Pauline Kiser.

Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Sarah Oxendine; sister, Peggy Kiser, all of Maynardville. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members along with a host of friends. We are very thankful for and express our appreciation to the staff of Beverly Park Place for their excellent care of Joann over the past four years.

The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Thursday, May 30, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M. Thursday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Justin Howard officiating with music by the Oxendine Family. Interment 1 P.M. Friday, May 31, 2019, Cabbage Cemetery, Washburn. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 12 noon Friday to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Donnie Nicely, Devin Nicely, Austin Nicely, Chester Sturgeon, Freddie Nicely, Daniel Oxendine. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now