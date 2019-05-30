|
|
Joann Nicely Oxendine
Luttrell, TN
Joann Nicely Oxendine-age 72 of Luttrell went home to be with the Lord Tuesday afternoon, May 28, 2019 at Beverly Park Place. She was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. She was born December 22, 1946 the daughter of the late Charles and Caltha "Bailey" Nicely; also preceded in death by husband, Rev. Walter Oxendine; daughter, Joyce Leann Oxendine; brothers, Sherman, Walter, Cecil, Lee Roy and Eugene Nicely; sisters, Beulah Williams, Shirley Ailor and Pauline Kiser.
Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Sarah Oxendine; sister, Peggy Kiser, all of Maynardville. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members along with a host of friends. We are very thankful for and express our appreciation to the staff of Beverly Park Place for their excellent care of Joann over the past four years.
The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Thursday, May 30, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M. Thursday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Justin Howard officiating with music by the Oxendine Family. Interment 1 P.M. Friday, May 31, 2019, Cabbage Cemetery, Washburn. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 12 noon Friday to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Donnie Nicely, Devin Nicely, Austin Nicely, Chester Sturgeon, Freddie Nicely, Daniel Oxendine. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 30, 2019