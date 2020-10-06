JoAnn Nicole Hancock
Seymoure - JoAnn Nicole Hancock age 43, of Seymour, passed away Sunday October 4, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her father James O. Childress. She is survived by her mother Margaret Ann Childress, fiancé Joey Smith, son Sebastian Hancock, daughter Savannah Hancock, brothers Gary Childress and Michael Childress, nephew David Childress, and niece Christy Childress. The family will receive friends Thursday October 8, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Friday October 9, 2020 at 1:45 pm at Brimer Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service. An online obituary viewed and condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com