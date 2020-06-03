JoAnn Smith
1949 - 2020
JoAnn Smith

Philadelphia - JoAnn Marguarite (Reasinger) Smith, age 70 of Philadelphia, TN, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Fort Loudoun Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in DuBois, PA, JoAnn married her husband Chuck and the adventure began. They spent 37 years together working hard to provide for their families and the lives of the people who worked in their various businesses and many of those years were happily spent traveling the roads in their motor home. She was a good cook who enjoyed watching the cooking shows. JoAnn loved a good book but she thoroughly enjoyed golfing and did so up until she was sidelined by her back that took her away from the game she loved. A wonderful wife and mother who will be sorely missed. JoAnn was preceded in death by her mother, Rita (Reasinger) Rensel. She is survived by her husband, Chuck Smith, Philadelphia; children, Tammy Harris, Rockmart, GA, Tina Roy, Mt. Pleasant, PA and Robert and wife, Lisa Roy, Irmo, SC; grandchildren, Alex, Madison and Noah Harris, Sydney and Lynsey Breth and Jackson Roy; brother and sister in-law, Joseph Garry and Joan Reasinger, Pittsburgh, PA; stepson, Tom and wife Vickie Busatto, St. Louis, MO and best dog Shelby the Golden Retriever. Services honoring and remembering JoAnn Smith are being planned for her birthday, July 1st and will be announced when the location is selected. If you would like to honor JoAnn's memory you may do so by donating to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. You may leave a condolence for the family at the funeral home website: www.mcgillclick.com. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon, TN 37774






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
