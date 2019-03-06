Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Thompson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JoAnn Thompson Obituary
JoAnn Thompson

Oak Ridge, TN

Ira JoAnn Thompson, age 88 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her home. She

graduated from Lenoir City High School, earned her BS degree at Tennessee Technological University and her Masters and Doctorate from the University of Tennessee. JoAnn retired from Roane State Community College. She was

preceded in death by her parents, Austin and Mona Wiseman; and sister, Bobbie Wright. She is survived by children Mona Thompson Charles (Ken), Mark Thompson, and Marsha Thompson Langford (Bill); grandchildren Tiffany Randolph White (Tim), Richard Charles, Marcus Thompson (Jessica), and Caroline Charles Bogott (Steve); great-grandchildren Kobe Kennedy, Kaden White, Paisley Thompson, Bryce Bogott, and Cerise Bogott. She is also survived by many dear friends. JoAnn was a mother, grandmother, educator, environmentalist and song bird rehabber. She touched the lives of many people and was passionate about making positive contributions to the environment. She will be missed by her family, friends and the song bird rehabilitation community. In lieu of flowers, donations in JoAnn's honor can be made to the Foothills Land Conservancy (www.foothillsland.org) or Happinest Wildlife Rehabilitation & Rescue (www.happinestwildlife.com). Online condolences can be left at www.clickfh.com. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019, beginning 2:00 p.m. at the Milestones Event Center, 11909 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.