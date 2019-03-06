|
JoAnn Thompson
Oak Ridge, TN
Ira JoAnn Thompson, age 88 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at her home. She
graduated from Lenoir City High School, earned her BS degree at Tennessee Technological University and her Masters and Doctorate from the University of Tennessee. JoAnn retired from Roane State Community College. She was
preceded in death by her parents, Austin and Mona Wiseman; and sister, Bobbie Wright. She is survived by children Mona Thompson Charles (Ken), Mark Thompson, and Marsha Thompson Langford (Bill); grandchildren Tiffany Randolph White (Tim), Richard Charles, Marcus Thompson (Jessica), and Caroline Charles Bogott (Steve); great-grandchildren Kobe Kennedy, Kaden White, Paisley Thompson, Bryce Bogott, and Cerise Bogott. She is also survived by many dear friends. JoAnn was a mother, grandmother, educator, environmentalist and song bird rehabber. She touched the lives of many people and was passionate about making positive contributions to the environment. She will be missed by her family, friends and the song bird rehabilitation community. In lieu of flowers, donations in JoAnn's honor can be made to the Foothills Land Conservancy (www.foothillsland.org) or Happinest Wildlife Rehabilitation & Rescue (www.happinestwildlife.com). Online condolences can be left at www.clickfh.com. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019, beginning 2:00 p.m. at the Milestones Event Center, 11909 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019