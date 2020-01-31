|
|
Joann Velma Ray
Knoxville - Joann Velma Ray, 85, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was a loving wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great grandmother. Joann had a strong faith in her Lord Jesus Christ and was very active in serving Him as a Temple Ordinance Worker in the Orlando and Columbia Temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Joann is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Velma Wilson, and adopted mother Clara. She is survived by her loving husband, Roy L Ray, LCDR, USN, children, Jeffrey Allen Ray and his wife Heather, Rebecca Lynn Parker and her husband Dan; grandchildren, Justin and Charlene Ray, Nycole and Jason Fitt, Daniel and Marivic Briggs, Margaret Ray, Benjamin Ray, Samuel Ray, Justen Parker and Kathryn Ray; great grandchildren, Westen and Carson Parker, Nathaniel and Cassandra Fitt, Steven, Treven, Ryker and Sailor Ray. A Memorial Service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 400 Kendall Road, Knoxville, TN 37919 at 5pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Friends and family may share condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020