|
|
JoAnn Welch Cunningham
Knoxville - JoAnn Welch Cunningham, age 64, of Knoxville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 24. She was born February 9, 1955, in Middlesboro, KY, to the late Arlie and Lorene (Yoakum) Welch and was a member of the LaFollette Church of God. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Arline Welch McGhee.
JoAnn is survived by her husband of 26 years James (Jim) Cunningham, sons Jimmy Thornton (Melanie) of Seymour and Jeffrey Thornton of Knoxville. Grandchildren, Jacob and Meghan Thornton of Knoxville, Dylan & Leah Thornton of Seymour and Macy Ballenger (Rusty) of Seymour. Great grandson Rowan Ballenger of Seymour. Sister, Alice Welch Crutchfield (Jerry) of Jacksboro and brothers Doyle Welch (Linda) of Jacksboro and Tobby Welch (Paula) of LaFollette. Nieces: Donna Thornton, Brenda McGhee, Kay Rippy, Pam Crutchfield, and Kim Welch. Nephews, Tony Crutchfield and Mark Welch. Other great nieces and nephews. Loving friend and co-worker Sadie Davidson of Knoxville.
JoAnn had many talents which ranged from crocheting afghans, doilies, cooking and especially coupon shopping. But her biggest accomplishment was raising her children and 2 of her grandchildren. Joann was a 1973 graduate from LaFollette High School and a 30-year employee of St. Mary's Hospital (Tennova) in which she retired in May 2018.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6-8 PM in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home in LaFollette. Funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Brother Jerry Crutchfield and her son Jimmy Thornton officiating. The family will meet at Martin Wilson Funeral Home on Friday morning at 8 AM, June 28, and proceed to East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Gov. John Sevier Hwy., Knoxville.
The family has entrusted the care of JoAnn Welch Cunningham to Martin Wilson Funeral Home "Where families matter most"
JoAnn's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 27, 2019