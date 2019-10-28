|
JoAnna Booker
Knoxville - JoAnna Booker, age 81, gained her heavenly wings on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents: Cy and Ana Lois Thompson; former husband, Press Booker, Jr.; daughter, Javon "Cookie" Booker. She was a Girl Scout Leader and lead many troops in the Knoxville area. She was a caring and loving person. She leaves to mourn her passing: daughters, Tanya Booker, Pamela (Hansel) Patton and Sharon (Frank) Brown; sister, Carolyn Chambers; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives to numerous too name that she dearly loved; special caregivers, Shyamya Brown, Ashley and Joesha Booker; special thanks and recognition to Amedisys Hospice and Statecare Pulmonary for their care and support. The family will receive friends from 5:00-5:30 PM with Celebration of Life Service to follow on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel at Unity Mortuary with Minister Tami Pankey Officiating. Arrangements by Unity Mortuary.
