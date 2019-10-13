|
Joanna Damron
Seymour - Joanna Sue Damron, age 97 of Seymour, went to her Heavenly home on October 10, 2019 to be with her husband Elbert, son Shannon and daughter Suzy. She was a walking example of Grace and Faith. Joanna did not need to preach because she lived her life as a perfect example. Her phrase "Pretty Is as Pretty Does" expressed her belief that the outside did not show the beauty of one self, it was the inside that did. Joanna will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her son, Jon Damron; daughter, Sally Ward; grandchildren, Shannon, Charlie, Shawn, Kay, Amy and Victor; numerous great and great, great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 19th from 2-4 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Berry Highland South
9010 E Simpson Road
Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019