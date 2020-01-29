|
Joanna Myers Montgomery
Knoxville - Joanna Myers Montgomery - age 88 of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Family and friends will gather at the entrance to Highland Memorial Cemetery at 12:45pm on Saturday Feb, 1 2020 for a 1:00 pm Graveside Service. A celebration of Joanna's life will be held at 2:00 pm at Second Presbyterian Church with Receiving of Friends immediately following the services. Rev. Timothy Reynolds officiating. Full obituary to run in next editions. Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com
