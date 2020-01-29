Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Joanna Myers Montgomery

Joanna Myers Montgomery Obituary
Joanna Myers Montgomery

Knoxville - Joanna Myers Montgomery - age 88 of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Family and friends will gather at the entrance to Highland Memorial Cemetery at 12:45pm on Saturday Feb, 1 2020 for a 1:00 pm Graveside Service. A celebration of Joanna's life will be held at 2:00 pm at Second Presbyterian Church with Receiving of Friends immediately following the services. Rev. Timothy Reynolds officiating. Full obituary to run in next editions. Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
