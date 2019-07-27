|
|
JoAnne Brewer Stansberry
Knoxville - Stansberry, JoAnne Brewer - JoAnne Brewer Stansberry passed away on July 25, 2019, at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Elizabeth McCall Brewer, of Chester County, TN; her husband, Frank D. Stansberry, Sr.; her son, Frank D. (Don) Stansberry, Jr., and many dear family and friends. JoAnne was a loved and valued member of Trinity United Methodist Church since 1963.
JoAnne was born on December 11, 1933, to Leon and Elizabeth McCall Brewer. Both the Brewer and McCall families were farmers, firmly ensconced in Chester County. However, with the onset of World War II, JoAnne's father was called to work with Dupont and the family moved together to Alabama and then to Delaware. After the war, they returned to Chester County. Leon and Elizabeth remained there for the rest of their lives, but JoAnne left at age 17 to attend UT Martin.
JoAnne was fortunate to have taken classes at UT Knoxville while she was still in high school. During summer breaks she accompanied a high school teacher to Knoxville who was furthering her own education and invited JoAnne to join her. When she arrived at UT Martin, she was ahead of the game, just as she always liked to be! UT Martin was still a 2-year school at the time, so JoAnne transferred to UT Knoxville eventually.
It was a smart move, because that's where she met Frank. They were soon making plans to marry, but Uncle Sam had different plans. As it turned out, 1954 was a big year for Frank and JoAnne. They were married. Frank shipped out to Korea with the US Army. Frank turned 21. JoAnne graduated from UT Knoxville, in three years. JoAnne turned 21 and a week later had their first child!
JoAnne started work with Knoxville City Schools, but was soon hand-picked by Knox County Schools' Superintendent Mildred Doyle to be a teacher with the newly formed special education program during the 1950s. She taught and championed special education all over Knox County in many capacities until her retirement in 1988. She had many years of joy (and perhaps a little sadness at times) with her school children, and had many stories of them that she loved to share. She loved all of her school children very much.
JoAnne was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary teachers' sorority. JoAnne and Frank were both graduates of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and were very proud that the same was true of all three of their children.
JoAnne is survived by her daughter Deborah Stansberry; her daughter and son-in-law Jenny and Judge Tony Stansberry; her dearly loved granddaughter Anne McCall Stansberry, the light of her life; and her aunt Murdell Barker. She is also survived by many much loved cousins in Chester County,TN and beyond; and by Frank's in-laws, nieces and nephews.
The family appreciates the loving support of SCHAS caregivers and the Amedisys hospice team during the last few weeks of JoAnne's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 5613 Western Ave., Knoxville 37921; the Frank D. and JoAnne B. Stansberry Scholarship Endowment, UT Foundation, 1525 University Ave., Knoxville 37921; or to Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM), P.O. Box 3310, Knoxville 37927.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 5613 Western Ave., phone number 865-588-5763. The funeral service will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Dr. David Tabor. Interment will be at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 27 to July 28, 2019