JoAnne C. Wells



New Tazewell - JoAnne C. Wells, age 65, of Lone Mountain Tennessee was born February 15, 1955 and went to be with the Lord June 4, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. At an early age, she professed her faith in Jesus Christ and was a lifelong member of Lone Mountain Baptist Church. JoAnne worked as an educator for the Claiborne County school systems for 30+ years. She was a strong advocate for the children and families she served. JoAnne was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana.



She was preceded in death by her father and mother, S.M. and Margaret Cardwell and several brothers and sisters. Left to cherish her memory is her loving Husband of 48 years, Haskell Wells of New Tazewell, TN. Son: Steve (Marietta) Wells of New Tazewell, TN. Daughter: Heather (Mike) Rowland of Tazewell, TN. Granddaughters: Marah (Zach) Givens of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Emily and Olivia Rowland of Tazewell, TN. Sister Athene Lane-Roberts of Tazewell, TN. Several other relatives and special friends.



The family will receive friends Sunday June 7th from 1:30 until 3:30 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at 4:00 PM at Fairview Cemetery. Minister Rev. Lawrence Fultz. Singers: Congregational Singing. Pallbearers: Steve Wells, Mike Rowland, Zach Givens, Brandon Stevens, Randy Love, David Wells. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.









