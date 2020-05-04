Services
Joanne Gebert


1931 - 2020
Joanne Gebert Obituary
Joanne Gebert

Loudon - Joanne (Schwartz) Gebert - age 89 of Loudon, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, following an illness at NHC in Farragut. Joanne was born April 7, 1931, to Albert and Elsa (Harlow) Schwartz in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She moved to Tennessee in 1959 where she was a Girl Scout Leader for 10 years before beginning her teaching career in Head Start. Joanne graduated from the University of Tennessee, earning her Master's degree in Education. She taught Kindergarten at William Biles Elementary School in McMinnville, before moving to Loudon, and taught for many years at Philadelphia Elementary School where she later retired. Joanne was a beloved school teacher and was a mother to many.

Joanne is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Colleen Beller. She is survived by her loving children, daughters and sons-in-law, Heidi and David Lewis, South Carolina, Lynda and Ronnie Lynn, Philadelphia; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Ande Gebert, Lenoir City; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Harlow Schwartz, Wisconsin

A private service to remember and honor Joanne will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Loudon County Humane Society, P.O. Box 602, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Online condolences for Joanne may be left at www.mcgillclick.com. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 4 to May 6, 2020
