JoAnne Gray Stansberry
Knoxville - JoAnne Gray Stansberry passed away at her home in Knoxville, TN on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born Jan 21,1935 to Daniel and Ethel Gray, she grew up to graduate from East Tennessee Baptist Nursing School. She happily served her community for 40+ years as a Registered Nurse, married to Donald King Stansberry and raised her only son Bradley. She was a long serving member of New Prospect Presbyterian Church. She is survived by older sister Billie Gray McJunkin; her son Bradley Alan Stansberry; grandchildren Ashley Laine Hughes, and Wesley James Stansberry and great-granddaughters Claudia Pixie Pinder, Gemma Rayne Hughes, and Evelyn Cora Stansberry. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Donald King Stansberry. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a limited capacity service will be held at 11am Friday, July 24th at New Prospect Presbyterian Church, Knoxville, TN. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to New Prospect Presbyterian Church, or the charity of your choosing. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel & Crematory are honored to serve the Stansberry family and invite you to sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com
