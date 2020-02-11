|
Joanne "Joan" Harrison
Knoxville - Joanne "Joan" Harrison - age 81, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, February 09, 2020 at Ben Atchley Veterans' Home. Joan was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. She married Glen Harrison in 1957 and they moved to Knoxville several years later. Joan spent her career as the office manager for Vaughn and Melton Consulting Engineers. Joan loved spending time with her friends and family. Those who were blessed to call her friend would tell you that she was the life of the party, fun loving, and humorous.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who doted on her grandsons. Joan was known by many names; daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. The one she enjoyed most was being called Nana by her two precious grandsons, Zachary and Matthew. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Harrison; mother, Anne Krazel; father, Joseph Krazel. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberle Harrison and Michelle Carr (Gordon); grandsons, Zachary and Matthew Carr; special friends, Linda Edison, Susan Seals, Charlene Seay, Joe and Theresa Mower, Monica Sternlieb, Mike and Molly Jester and Tami Lee. The family would like to give a special thanks for the love and care she received from the staff at Ben Atchley State Veterans' Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Joan's name be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, stjude.org/donate. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 4:00. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2020