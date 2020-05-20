|
Joanne Hux Howard
Knoxville - Joanne Hux Howard, age 85 of Knoxville, TN passed away at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was a retired Loan Service Officer with Home Federal Bank. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wesley C. Howard, and parents, Elmer and Cleda Hux. She is survived by her son, Tony (Beth) Howard of Johnson City, TN, grandchildren, Kristin (Kyle) Warden of Kingsport, TN, brother, Robert (Bobby) and Jewell Hux of Strawberry Plains, TN, and several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Eastview Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 a.m. graveside interment service with Rev. Chris Hutchins officiating. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Memphis, TN or Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 6915 N. Ruggles Ferry Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924.
