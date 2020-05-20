Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Hux Howard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Hux Howard Obituary
Joanne Hux Howard

Knoxville - Joanne Hux Howard, age 85 of Knoxville, TN passed away at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was a retired Loan Service Officer with Home Federal Bank. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wesley C. Howard, and parents, Elmer and Cleda Hux. She is survived by her son, Tony (Beth) Howard of Johnson City, TN, grandchildren, Kristin (Kyle) Warden of Kingsport, TN, brother, Robert (Bobby) and Jewell Hux of Strawberry Plains, TN, and several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Eastview Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 a.m. graveside interment service with Rev. Chris Hutchins officiating. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Memphis, TN or Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 6915 N. Ruggles Ferry Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -