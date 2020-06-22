Joanne Smith Gilroy
Knoxville - Joanne Smith Gilroy of Knoxville passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend, and was loved dearly by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband Ken Gilroy; daughter Liz Berg (Scott); son Paul Brown (Cheryl); son Kenny Gilroy; daughter Candace Copeland; daughter-in-law Kay Brown; brother Terry Smith; grandchildren Paul M. Brown (Lisa), Andrew Brown, and Jessica Berg; and great-grandchildren Mason Berg and Kennedy Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents James R. "Sam" Smith, Sr. and Ruth Cook Smith; son Jack Brown; grandson Jason Berg; and brothers Bill Smith and James R. Smith, Jr. Joanne chose to be cremated with no memorial service. She believed in being kind to little creatures and wanted to be remembered for living, laughing, and loving every day to the fullest. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Gilroy family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
