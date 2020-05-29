JoAnne Underwood Phillips



JoAnne Underwood Phillips, 79, passed away peacefully May 1, 2020 in Greenville, SC.



Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late James Curtis and Helen Marie Underwood. In addition to her parents, JoAnne was predeceased by her loving husband, Donald James Phillips.



JoAnne grew up in Knoxville and was a 1959 graduate of Fulton High School. She was a Majorette and Sweetheart of the Key Club at Fulton. She attended the University of Tennessee where she was also a Majorette. She graduated in 1963 with a BS in microbiology. After graduation, she worked a short time at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Then, after marriage, she moved to Atlanta where she enjoyed a long career with Remax realty.



In retirement, JoAnne enjoyed, hiking, travel and, most of all, time with her grandchildren.



She is survived by her sons Brandon Phillips of Woodstock, Georgia and Joel Phillips(CarrieAnn) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren Ashton Phillips and Ava Phillips; sister Judy Brewer of Knoxville, TN; and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.









