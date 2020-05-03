|
|
Joanne Wilson
Knoxville - Joanne Wilson, age 66, of Knoxville passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her residence. She was very involved in the work at the O'Conner Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Christopher and Eva Livanos Cleopa. She leaves behind to cherish her memory partner Betty Gregg; loving sister, Liberty Gialelis, and her Furbabies, Blue, Spencer and Beau. Per Joanne's request all services will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 3 to May 6, 2020