Services
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
(865) 637-7955
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnne Zirkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnne Zirkle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnne Zirkle Obituary
JoAnne Zirkle

New Market - JoAnne Zirkle of New Market passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday December 2, 2019 at the age of 93. She was a resident of Jefferson County and active in the Senior Center in Jefferson City. JoAnne enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, traveling with her husband and dog Penny. She loved being a grandmother to her grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. JoAnne was preceded in death by parents, Lewis and Bernice Scruggs; husband, James R. Zirkle; daughter, Mary Colleen Rogers; brothers, Herbert Eugene Scruggs and Lewis M. Scruggs Jr. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, James H. (Rebecca) Zirkle; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn (William) Petty; grandchildren, Wayne Coker, Christy (Matt) Sacra, Teresa (Josh) Johnson and Cindy (Douglas) Edwards and numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Chambers and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday December 8, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. with service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Matt Sacra officiating. Interment will follow in Lebanon Cemetery in Jefferson City. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -