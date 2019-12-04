|
|
JoAnne Zirkle
New Market - JoAnne Zirkle of New Market passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday December 2, 2019 at the age of 93. She was a resident of Jefferson County and active in the Senior Center in Jefferson City. JoAnne enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, traveling with her husband and dog Penny. She loved being a grandmother to her grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. JoAnne was preceded in death by parents, Lewis and Bernice Scruggs; husband, James R. Zirkle; daughter, Mary Colleen Rogers; brothers, Herbert Eugene Scruggs and Lewis M. Scruggs Jr. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, James H. (Rebecca) Zirkle; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn (William) Petty; grandchildren, Wayne Coker, Christy (Matt) Sacra, Teresa (Josh) Johnson and Cindy (Douglas) Edwards and numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Chambers and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday December 8, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. with service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Matt Sacra officiating. Interment will follow in Lebanon Cemetery in Jefferson City. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019