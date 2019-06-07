Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jock Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jock Ramsey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jock Ramsey Obituary
Jock Ramsey

Rutledge - Jock Allen Ramsey-age 55 of Rutledge passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Indian Ridge Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father, Dean Ramsey; grandparents, Jack and Edith Jennings; Hobert and Zulla Ramsey. Several cousins and other family members.

Survivors: mother, Hazel Ramsey; sister, Julie Ramsey, both of the home.

The family will receive friends 12-2 P.M. Saturday, June 8, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 2 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Gary Satterfield officiating. Interment Indian Ridge Cemetery, Blaine. Pallbearers: Family and friends. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 7 to June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now