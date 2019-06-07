|
|
Jock Ramsey
Rutledge - Jock Allen Ramsey-age 55 of Rutledge passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Indian Ridge Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father, Dean Ramsey; grandparents, Jack and Edith Jennings; Hobert and Zulla Ramsey. Several cousins and other family members.
Survivors: mother, Hazel Ramsey; sister, Julie Ramsey, both of the home.
The family will receive friends 12-2 P.M. Saturday, June 8, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 2 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Gary Satterfield officiating. Interment Indian Ridge Cemetery, Blaine. Pallbearers: Family and friends. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 7 to June 8, 2019