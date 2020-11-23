Joe A. Hill
Knoxville - We are saddened to announce the passing of Joe Alan Hill (born August 19,1948) on November 22, 2020. Joe was a marine who proudly served his country during the Vietnam war. Upon returning home he built his business and married his wife Barbara Petty Hill on January 16, 1988. Together they traveled, enjoyed grandparenting, and drove their motorcycles and ATVs through the mountains of East Tennessee or their boat through the many branches of the Tennessee River. Above all else, Joe enjoyed rescuing as many animals as he could get away with (before Barb threatened to take them both back to the pound). Joe had an extended loving family. He was preceded in death by his mother (Mary), Father (Joseph), and brother (Ronald Lee Golec). He is survived by his wife Barbara Petty Hill, her son Ralph Petty Jr. (sister in law Christy Holden Petty, daughter Reed Petty, son Emerson Petty, and fiancé Jill Suits Durham), her daughter Andrea Petty Thornton (husband Perry Thornton and daughter Shelby Lee Thornton), his sister Linda Hill Gidley (husband Duane Gidley, daughter Melinda Smith, daughter Jayme Smith Long, her husband Byron Long, and their three children, Katie Suzan, Joseph Henry-Alan, and Ryan Jacob), and his sister in law Barbara Golec (daughter Lyn Golec Adams and her son Jonathan Adams; son Ted Golec, his wife Emily, their daughter Teddi and son Nathan). The family would like to extend a special thank you to Thompson Cancer center, Darrel Hull for his excellent care, to all of Joe's old Holston High School Classmates and football team for their support, and also to Keith Walker a lifelong friend and classmate. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel followed by a 1:00 p.m. funeral service with Rev. Keith Walker officiating. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. For those who wish. Memorial may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
or to the Young Williams Animal Shelter 3201 Division Street Knoxville, Tn 37919.