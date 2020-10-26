Joe Cash Fox
Knoxville - Joe Cash Fox, age 53, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 23, 2020. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Cheryl Fox; mother, Wanda Faye Sands; step-father, Ed Sands; father, Burnette Fox and step-son, Michael Sneed. He is survived by girlfriend, Angela R. Blazier; son John Ross Russell; step-son, Jeremy Thompson (Jessica); sisters, Beverly Fox-Miller, Christa Russell (Mike); brothers, Gary Fox, Ray Roberts Jr.(April), Jimmy James Roberts(Amanda); grandchildren, Michael "Kaden" Sneed, Gracee Tarwater, Carter Thompson, Landon Hatcher, Emma Hatcher and special niece, Paige Walker.
The family will receive friends, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in the parlors of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com