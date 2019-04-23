Services
Joe E. Ballard, Jr., age 37, of East Knoxville passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home. Preceded in death by grandfather John Ballard; father Joe Ballard Sr.; and nephew Ashton Ballard. Survivors, grandmother Oma Lee Ballard; brother Justin (Lisa) Ballard; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Family and Friends will meet at 10:15am Friday, April 26, 2019 at Caledonia Cemetery for a 10:30am graveside service, Rev. Charles Blake officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
