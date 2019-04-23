|
Joe E. Ballard Jr.
Knoxville, TN
Joe E. Ballard, Jr., age 37, of East Knoxville passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home. Preceded in death by grandfather John Ballard; father Joe Ballard Sr.; and nephew Ashton Ballard. Survivors, grandmother Oma Lee Ballard; brother Justin (Lisa) Ballard; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Family and Friends will meet at 10:15am Friday, April 26, 2019 at Caledonia Cemetery for a 10:30am graveside service, Rev. Charles Blake officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019