Joe Garland
Joe Garland

Knoxville - Joe Garland, age 73, of Knoxville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was a long-time member of Chapman Hwy Church of Christ. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and servant. Joe was a retired Commercial Electrician after 40 years of service.

He was preceded in death by parents, Ellis and Fannie Garland; brothers, Kenneth and Bill Garland.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Betty; son, Doug (Sherry) Garland; grandsons, Jesse (Gabby) Garland, Drew Myers; granddaughters, Lindy Garland, Sydney (Aaron) Keck; sister, Mary Sue (Albert) Cox and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will meet Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 11:00am for a Graveside Service at Asbury Cemetery, Knoxville, TN. with officiant, Tim Shepherd. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Asbury Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
