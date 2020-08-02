Joe Garland
Knoxville - Joe Garland, age 73, of Knoxville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was a long-time member of Chapman Hwy Church of Christ. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and servant. Joe was a retired Commercial Electrician after 40 years of service.
He was preceded in death by parents, Ellis and Fannie Garland; brothers, Kenneth and Bill Garland.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Betty; son, Doug (Sherry) Garland; grandsons, Jesse (Gabby) Garland, Drew Myers; granddaughters, Lindy Garland, Sydney (Aaron) Keck; sister, Mary Sue (Albert) Cox and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will meet Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 11:00am for a Graveside Service at Asbury Cemetery, Knoxville, TN. with officiant, Tim Shepherd.